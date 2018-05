British Chris Froome of Team Sky celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 186 Km from San Vito al Tagliamento to the Zoncolan mountain, Italy. EFE/EPA

British rider Simon Yates of the Mitchelton-Scott team, wearing the overall leader's pink jersey, on his way to the startline of the fourteenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 186 Km from San Vito al Tagliamento to the Zoncolan mountain, in San Vito al Tagliamento, Italy. EFE/EPA