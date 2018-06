Simona Halep of Romania reacts with the trophy after winning against Sloane Stephens of the USA during their women'Äôs final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2018. EFE

Sloane Stephens of the USA (L) reacts with the runner-up trophy after losing against Simona Halep of Romania during their women'Äôs final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 09 June 2018. EFE