British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 07 July 2018. EFE

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari during the third practice session of the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 07 July 2018. EFE