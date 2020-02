Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield competes in the NBA All Star 3-Point Contest at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo

Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield poses with the 3-Point championship trophy after winning the NBA All Star 3-Point Contest at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 February 2020. EFE/Nuccio Dinuzzo