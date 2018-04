Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (L) in action in the second half of play against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. Ibrahimovic scored two goals including the game-winner in his Los Angeles Galaxy debut. EFE

Los Angeles Galaxy Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Sweden (L) and head coach Siegried 'Sigi' Schmid (R) confer as Ibrahimovic prepares to enter the game in the second half against Los Angeles Football Club at StubHub Center in Carson, California, USA 31 March 2018. Ibrahimovic scored two goals including the game-winner in his Los Angeles Galaxy debut. EFE