Former German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus presents the FIFA World Cup trophy during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, 03 June 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EFE

Former German soccer player Lothar Matthaeus presents the FIFA World Cup trophy during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, 03 June 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EFE