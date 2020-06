Spielberg (Austria), 27/04/2020.- A general view of the garages of the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, Austria, 27 April 2020. Formula 1 Group CEO Chase Carey posted a statement on the Formula 1 website on 27 April 2020 saying that the series is targeting to start the season by the beginning of July with the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg on 3-5 July being the first race. Due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus the races are planned to take place without spectators. (Fórmula Uno) EFE/EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA