Tokyo (Japan), 30/07/2021.- Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya reacts after she crosses the finish line in the Women's 5000m Heats during the Athletics events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 30 July 2021. (5000 metros, Japón, Kenia, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FAZRY ISMAIL