Tokyo (Japan), 28/04/2021.- Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto delivers an opening speech during a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Tokyo (Japan), 28/04/2021.- Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto delivers an opening speech during a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL