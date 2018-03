Gold medalist at general score Lidia Valentin of Spain reacts with the Spanish flag after the 75 kg women's medal ceremony at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 Km north from Bucharest, Romania. EFE/EPA

(L-R) Silver medalist Gael Nayo Ketchanke of France, gold medalist Lidia Valentin of Spain and bronze medalist Meri Ilmarinen of Finland pose on the podium during the 75 kg women's total points medal ceremony at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 Km north from Bucharest, Romania. EFE/EPA