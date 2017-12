Carolina Marin from Spain, representing Hyderabad Hunters reacts after winning the match against Michelle Li (unseen) from Canada, representing North Eastern Warriors in Vodafone Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017 in Guwahati, India, 24 December 2017. Carolina won the match 15-9,15-11. PBL runs from 23 December - 14 January 2018. EFE