Motegi (Japan), 20/10/2019.- Spanish MotoGP rider Marc Marquez (C) of Repsol Honda Team poses for a photo with second placed French MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo (L) of Petronas Yamaha SRT Team 44, and third placed Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso (R) of Ducati Team, after winning the Moto GP Japanese Grand Prix at Twin Ring Motegi in Motegi, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, 20 October 2019. (Motociclismo, Ciclismo, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/TORU HANAI