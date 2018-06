Spanish Moto3 rider Jorge Martin of the Del Conca Gresini Moto3 team celebrates on the podium after winning the Moto3 race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, 03 June 2018. EFE

