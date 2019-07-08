La selección de México ganó esta noche por 1-0 a la de Estados Unidos en la final de la decimoquinta edición de la Copa Oro y consiguió por octava vez el título de campeón, que lo deja al frente de la clasificación, seguido por el equipo de las Barras y las Estrellas que tiene seis.
México logra octavo título y se aleja de EE.UU. en el liderato de campeones
Mexico midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos (6) celebrates his goal against USA during the Concacaf Gold Cup final, between Mexico and the United States, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 7 July 2019. EFE/ David Banks
Mexico forward Rodolfo Pizarro (L) in action against USA defender Matt Miazga (C) and USA defender Reggie Cannon (R) in the first half of the Concacaf final match between Mexico and the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 07 July 2019. (Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY
Mexico forward Rodolfo Pizarro (C) in action against USA defender Reggie Cannon (L) and USA forward Jordan Morris (R) in the first half of the Concacaf final match between Mexico and the United States at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 07 July 2019. (Jordania, Estados Unidos) EFE/TANNEN MAURY