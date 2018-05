The overall leader wearing the pink jersey, British rider Chris Froome (L) is cheered by teammate Dutch rider Wout Poels after crossing the finish line of the twentieth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214 km from Susa to Cervinia, in Cervinia, Italy. EFE/EPA

Spanish rider Mikel Nieve of Michelton Scott celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 20th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 214 km from Susa to Cervinia, in Cervinia, Italy. EFE/EPA