Paris (France), 03/06/2022.- Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after his semi final match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia, Alemania, España) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Paris (France), 03/06/2022.- Alexander Zverev of Germany (L) reacts with Rafael Nadal of Spain after retiring due to an injury in the men's semi-final match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2022. (Tenis, Abierto, Francia, Alemania, España) EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT