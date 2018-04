Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates winning his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 21 April 2018. (España, Tenis, Francia) EFE

Rafael Nadal of Spain in action during his semifinal match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters tournament in Roquebrune Cap Martin, France, 21 April 2018. EFE