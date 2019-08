Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates his win over John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return to John Millman of Australia during their match on the second day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, 27 August 2019. EFE/EPA/JASONS SZENES