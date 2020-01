Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (C) rushes against the New England Patriots, in the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card playoff game at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough (Massachusetts, USA) EFE/John Cetrino

The New England Patriots and the Tennesse Titans play in the fog, in the second quarter of their AFC Wild Card playoff game, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough (Massachusetts, USA) EFE/CJ Gunther