Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati team in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 January 2018. EFE

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati team in action during a pre-season test session at Sepang International Circuit, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 28 January 2018. (Ciclismo, Motociclismo, Malasia) EFE