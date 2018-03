A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows Ahra KO, dancer, performing during the Closing Ceremony of the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium during the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. EFE

A handout photo made available by the Olympic Information Service of the International Olympic Committee shows fireworks erupting after the flame was extinguished during the Closing Ceremony of the XII Paralympic Winter Games in the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium during the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea. EFE