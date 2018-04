Patrick Reed of the US hits his tee shot on the twelfth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2018. The 2018 Masters Tournament is held 05 April through 08 April 2018. EFE

Patrick Reed of the US sinks his putt on the fifteenth hole during the final round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 08 April 2018. The 2018 Masters Tournament is held 05 April through 08 April 2018. EFE