Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in action against Karen Khachanov of Russia during their third round match at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 05 July 2019. (Tenis, Rusia, España, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES

Karen Khachanov of Russia argues with the umpire during his third round match against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 05 July 2019. (Tenis, Rusia, España, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES