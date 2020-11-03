Birmingham (United Kingdom), 23/10/2020.- Douglas Luiz (L) of Aston Villa and Rodrigo Moreno (R) of Leeds United in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leeds United in Birmingham, Britain, 23 October 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/Michael Steele / POOL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.[EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data]