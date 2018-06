Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team celebrates on the podium after taking the third place in the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy. EFE

Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (C) of the Ducati Team celebrates on the podium after winning the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Italy at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, central Italy, 03 June 2018. Lorenzo won ahead of his second placed Italian teammate Andrea Dovizioso (2-L) and third placed Italian rider Valentino Rossi (R) of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team. EFE