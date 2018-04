Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio throws a towel to a fan after the Jazz won the NBA Western Conference First Round playoffs game three against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 21 April 2018. EFE

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio (R) gets a hug from Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (L) after the Jazz won the NBA Western Conference First Round playoffs game three against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 21 April 2018. EFE