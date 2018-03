Adam Kszcozot of Poland reacts after winning the 800 metres final, next to Saul Ordonez (C) of Spain, during the IAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, in Birmingham, Britain. EFE

Adam Kszcozot of Poland reacts after winning the 800 metres final, next to Saul Ordonez (C) of Spain, during theIAAF Athletics World Indoor Championships at Arena Birmingham, in Birmingham, Britain. EFE