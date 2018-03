Sloane Stephens of the US kisses the Butch Buchholz Trophy after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's final round round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA

Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia poses with the runner-up trophy after losing to Sloane Stephens of the US during the women's final round round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA