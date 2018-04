Sloane Stephens of the US reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's final round round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 31 March 2018. EFE

Elaine Miller holds an American flag as she cheers Sloane Stephens of the USA against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia during the women's final match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, 31 March 2018. EFE