Brazil's Neymar attends his team's training session in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Brazil will face Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match on 22 June 2018. EFE

Brazil's Neymar attends his team's training session in St.Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Brazil will face Costa Rica in their FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E preliminary round soccer match on 22 June 2018. EFE