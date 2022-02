Zhangjiakou (China), 09/02/2022.- Vinzenz Geiger of Germany celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's Nordic Combined Individual Normal Hill/10km event at the Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, 09 February 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/Kimimasa Mayama