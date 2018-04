German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari reacts after he took pole position during the qualifying session session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain. EFE/EPA

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari (C), Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Scuderia Ferrari (L) and Finnish Formula One driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG GP (R) react after the qualifying session session for the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain. EFE/EPA