Marc Marquez from Spain celebrates on the podium after winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, 01 July 2018. EFE

Marc Marquez from Spain celebrates on the track winning the MotoGP race of the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Assen at TT circuit in Assen, The Netherlands, 01 July 2018. EFE