British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP passes the finish line with checkered flag during the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan. EFE/EPA

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP celebrates on the podium after winning the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit, in Baku, Azerbaijan. EFE/EPA