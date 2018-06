Adnan Januzaj (L) of Belgium celebrates with teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Belgium in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. EFE

Trent Alexander-Arnold of England (R) and Nacer Chadli of Belgium in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Belgium in Kaliningrad, Russia, 28 June 2018. EFE