Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate winning the French Coupe de la Ligue final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France. EFE/EPA

French referee Clement Turpin (R) avoids the ball as Adrien Rabiot (L) of Paris Saint Germain looks on during the French Coupe de la Ligue final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Monaco at Stade Matmut-Atlantique in Bordeaux, France. EFE/EPA