Benfica's Andre Almeida (R) in action against Boavista's Mateus (L) during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Benfica Lisbon and Boavista Porto at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, 17 February 2018. (Lisboa) EFE

Benfica's Jardel (C-R) scores the 2-0 lead during the Portuguese First League soccer match between Benfica Lisbon and Boavista Porto at Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal. EFE