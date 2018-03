Bronze medalist Alberto Fernandez of Spain poses on the podium during the 85 kg men's snatch medal ceremony at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 Km north from Bucharest, Romania. EFE

(L-R) Silver medalist Kacper Klos of Poland, Gold medalist Revaz Davitadze of Georgia and bronze medalist Alberto Fernandez of Spain pose on the podium during the 85 kg men's total points medal ceremony at the Weightlifting European Championships, held at the Olympic Center in Izvorani village, 40 Km north from Bucharest, Romania. EFE