First placed Italian Moto2 rider Francesco Bagnaia (C) of SKY Racing Team VR46, second placed Italian Moto2 rider Lorenzo Baldassarri (L) of Pons HP40 and third placed Spanish Moto2 rider Alex Marquez of EG 0,0 Marc VDS pose on the podium after the Motorcycling Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit near Doha, Qatar, 18 March 2018. (Ciclismo, Motociclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/