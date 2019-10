President Evo Morales (C) greets supporters before voting in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JORGE ABREGO

Main opposition presidential candidate Carlos Mesa votes at a polling place in La Paz, Bolivia, during the Oct. 20, 2019, general elections. EPA-EFE/Stringer

Election workers prepare to open a polling place in El Alto, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A soldier guards a polling place in El Alto, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

A woman votes at a polling place in Villa 14 de Septiembre, Bolivia, during the general elections on Oct. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/Jorge Abrego

Bolivians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president, vice president and Legislative Assembly for the 2020-2025 period.

The head of the national elections board, Maria Eugenia Choque, said during a ceremony in La Paz that voters had an opportunity to participate in "intercultural democracy" at the polls.