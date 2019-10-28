Chilean President Sebastian Piñera on Sunday signed the necessary decrees lifting the state of emergency that has prevailed in several regions of the country, thus removing the military from the streets after it had been in charge of maintaining public order for more than a week, his office said.

"With the aim of contributing to Chile recovering its institutional normality, the president of the republic has signed the required decrees such that, starting at midnight on Monday, Oct. 28, the state of emergency will be lifted in all regions and communes in which it had been established," the official document read.