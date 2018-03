(L-R) Jeffrey A. Melvin , Paul D. Austerberry and Shane Vieau, winners of the 'Production Design' award for “'The Shape of Water”' pose in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE

Guillermo del Toro (L), winner of the Best Director Award for 'The Shape of Water' and the Best Picture for 'The Shape of Water' poses with Producer J. Miles Dale (R) in the press room during the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 04 March 2018. EFE