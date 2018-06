Team Dongfeng win the Volvo Ocean Race, in Scheveningen, after sailing over 83.000 kilometer or 45.000 nautical miles, between Alicante and Scheveningen, The Hague, The Netherlands, 24 June 2018. EFE

Chen Jinhao of China lifts the trophy next to Dutch Carolijn Brouwer (R) as the crew of Team Dongfeng celebrate winning the Volvo Ocean Race, in Scheveningen, after sailing over 83.000 kilometer or 45.000 nautical miles, between Alicante and Scheveningen, The Hague, The Netherlands, 24 June 2018. EFE