Andreas Wellinger of Germany in action in the final round of the Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea. EFE

Andreas Wellinger of Germany reacts after his final jump en route to a gold medal in the Men's Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping competition at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre during the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, South Korea. EFE