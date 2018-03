Fiorentina's players wear jerseys reading "Astori 13" in memory of late Italian ACF Fiorentina player Davide Astori prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 11 March 2018. EFE

Fiorentina's Diego Della Valle (L) with the brother of Davide Astori react during the tribute in memory of late Italian ACF Fiorentina player Davide Astori prior to the Italian Serie A soccer match ACF Fiorentina vs Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence, Italy, 11 March 2018. EFE