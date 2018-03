Paris Saint Germain's Thomas Meunier (C-L) celebrates scoring with Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe (R) and teamates during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. EFE

Paris Saint Germain's Angel Di Maria (R) in action against Eiji Kawashima Metz goalkeeper (L) during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Metz at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. EFE