Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, 15 April 2018. EFE

Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in action during the 2018 Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at the Shanghai International circuit in Shanghai, China, 15 April 2018. (Fórmula Uno) EFE