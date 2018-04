AS Roma's Edin Dzeko (front) celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Chievo Verona at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy. EFE/EPA

AS Roma's Alexandar Kolarov (R) in action against Chievo's Fabrizio Cacciatore during the Serie A soccer match between AS Roma and Chievo Verona at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, Italy. EFE/EPA