Roma players Aleksandar Kolarov (C) and Radja Nainggolan (R) celebrate after winning the Italian Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy. EFE

Hellas Verona's Simone Calvano (R) shows his dejection after the Italian Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and AS Roma at Bentegodi stadium in Verona, Italy. EFE