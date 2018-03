Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (R) scores the 2-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, Britain. EFE

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (R) scores the 3-1 lead against Bournemouth's goalkeeper Asmir Begovic (C) during the English Premier League soccer match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur in Bournemouth, Britain. EFE